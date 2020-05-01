3421 E St. Andrews Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court wine room

Privacy and refined details welcome you to this gorgeous home in the desirable gated community of Broadmoor located in the Madison Park neighborhood. As a solidly built mid-century home, it also boasts a meticulously planned 2006 transformation to accommodate contemporary and ease of living in this modern dream home on a private lot. This smarthome is a tech person and entertainers dream.



The top floor boasts a 1100 sf lavish Master retreat with gorgeous spa inspired bath, library, 2 enviable walk-in closets, French doors to your private deck.

Open concept chef's kitchen, generous formal spaces w/ floor to ceiling windows & numerous French doors provide an easy, gracious flow inside & out. Fully finished spacious lower level has exquisite gem of a wine room along with a gym, ample laundry / utility room. This home is flooded with natural light.



Fabulous back yard is embellished with gorgeous fountains, a reflection pond and fireplace. Captivating artistic features that will wow your family and friends.



The Broadmoor neighborhood is close to the Madison Park shops and restaurants, the Seattle Tennis Club and numerous parks along Lake Washington.



McGilvra Elementary - Washington Middle - Garfield High



~ Security Deposit of one month's rent and Last Month's Rent are due at lease signing (may also be paid over six months) Deposit is fully refundable at move out with normal wear and tear.

~ 1 pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent.

~ Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

~ $45.00 Application Fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

~ Furnace filter fee of $10 per month

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



