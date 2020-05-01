All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3421 E St. Andrews Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3421 E St. Andrews Way
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3421 E St. Andrews Way

3421 East Saint Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3421 East Saint Andrews Way, Seattle, WA 98112
Broadmoor

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
wine room
3421 E St. Andrews Way Available 05/01/19 Broadmoor Luxury Living - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:
www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Privacy and refined details welcome you to this gorgeous home in the desirable gated community of Broadmoor located in the Madison Park neighborhood. As a solidly built mid-century home, it also boasts a meticulously planned 2006 transformation to accommodate contemporary and ease of living in this modern dream home on a private lot. This smarthome is a tech person and entertainers dream.

The top floor boasts a 1100 sf lavish Master retreat with gorgeous spa inspired bath, library, 2 enviable walk-in closets, French doors to your private deck.
Open concept chef's kitchen, generous formal spaces w/ floor to ceiling windows & numerous French doors provide an easy, gracious flow inside & out. Fully finished spacious lower level has exquisite gem of a wine room along with a gym, ample laundry / utility room. This home is flooded with natural light.

Fabulous back yard is embellished with gorgeous fountains, a reflection pond and fireplace. Captivating artistic features that will wow your family and friends.

The Broadmoor neighborhood is close to the Madison Park shops and restaurants, the Seattle Tennis Club and numerous parks along Lake Washington.

McGilvra Elementary - Washington Middle - Garfield High

~ Security Deposit of one month's rent and Last Month's Rent are due at lease signing (may also be paid over six months) Deposit is fully refundable at move out with normal wear and tear.
~ 1 pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent.
~ Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a
viewing.
~ $45.00 Application Fee for all applicants over the age of 18.
~ Furnace filter fee of $10 per month
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE3652646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have any available units?
3421 E St. Andrews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have?
Some of 3421 E St. Andrews Way's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 E St. Andrews Way currently offering any rent specials?
3421 E St. Andrews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 E St. Andrews Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 E St. Andrews Way is pet friendly.
Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way offer parking?
No, 3421 E St. Andrews Way does not offer parking.
Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 E St. Andrews Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have a pool?
No, 3421 E St. Andrews Way does not have a pool.
Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have accessible units?
No, 3421 E St. Andrews Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 E St. Andrews Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 E St. Andrews Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University