Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

309 NW 55th Street

309 Northwest 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Northwest 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Ballard 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Ballard just blocks to Woodland Park Zoo! Open, circular floor plan with spacious living & dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with gas range & eating bar. Hardwoods throughout. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Basement level has Washer & Dryer, 1 car garage and lots of storage. Nice cozy backyard with deck, perfect for your furry friends. Tenant to maintain yard and pay all utilities. This property won't last long in the HOT Ballard Rental market. Close to everything and on bus line...

Terms: 1st month's rent, Refundable Deposit of $3350, 12 month leases only. No smoking. Pets by Management Approval.

(RLNE4256770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 NW 55th Street have any available units?
309 NW 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 NW 55th Street have?
Some of 309 NW 55th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 NW 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 NW 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 NW 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 NW 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 NW 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 NW 55th Street offers parking.
Does 309 NW 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 NW 55th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 NW 55th Street have a pool?
No, 309 NW 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 NW 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 NW 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 NW 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 NW 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
