309 NW 55th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Ballard 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Ballard just blocks to Woodland Park Zoo! Open, circular floor plan with spacious living & dining areas. Gourmet kitchen with gas range & eating bar. Hardwoods throughout. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Basement level has Washer & Dryer, 1 car garage and lots of storage. Nice cozy backyard with deck, perfect for your furry friends. Tenant to maintain yard and pay all utilities. This property won't last long in the HOT Ballard Rental market. Close to everything and on bus line...



Terms: 1st month's rent, Refundable Deposit of $3350, 12 month leases only. No smoking. Pets by Management Approval.



(RLNE4256770)