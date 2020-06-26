Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3016 S. Bradford St. Available 08/04/19 Large Vintage Home with AC near Columbia City Light Rail! - You will love this thoughtfully renovated, 2040sft home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a large partially-finished basement and laundry area with a washer and dryer. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace and leads to the dining room. The kitchen features an additional eating nook, new stainless steal appliances and leads to the big backyard with a deck, a cobblestone patio and fruit trees (Cherry, plumb and a pear!). All original, newly refinished hardwood floors, curved archways, wooden double hung windows and other classic vintage touches throughout. All electric utilities with heat pump that includes central AC.15 minute walk to Columbia City light rail (10 min ride to downtown Seattle) and the many restaurants and activities of Columbia City. Driveway provides off street parking for 1-2 cars. Industrial full house surge protector. Full house water filter system. Comcast ready. This wonderful home will not last long. Available August 4th.



Showing by appointment only.



Schedule a Viewing at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and first and last month's rent is

required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.



-12 month minimum lease required.

- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

- $10/month furnace filter fee for quarterly filter delivery

- Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)

-Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply.Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn



(RLNE4256358)