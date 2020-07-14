741 Harvard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill bike storage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends. For game days when the weather’s cool, chill on a comfy sofa in the clubhouse. And we haven’t forgotten your best pal! A comfort area provides your pet with a place to meet up with her furry friends, too. You’ll quickly find that these aren’t your average apartments for rent in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. 741 is truly unique, and here are a few of its prime features.



Lofty, conceptual comfort on the Hill. Welcome home.