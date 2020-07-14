All apartments in Seattle
741 Harvard

741 Harvard Avenue East · (206) 202-2542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 741 Harvard Ave E - 204 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 245 sqft

Unit 741 Harvard Ave E - 407 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 244 sqft

Unit 741 Harvard Ave E - 411 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 741 Harvard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends. For game days when the weather’s cool, chill on a comfy sofa in the clubhouse. And we haven’t forgotten your best pal! A comfort area provides your pet with a place to meet up with her furry friends, too. You’ll quickly find that these aren’t your average apartments for rent in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. 741 is truly unique, and here are a few of its prime features.

Lofty, conceptual comfort on the Hill. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: . . . street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Harvard have any available units?
741 Harvard has 3 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Harvard have?
Some of 741 Harvard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
741 Harvard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Harvard pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Harvard is pet friendly.
Does 741 Harvard offer parking?
No, 741 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 741 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Harvard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Harvard have a pool?
No, 741 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 741 Harvard have accessible units?
Yes, 741 Harvard has accessible units.
Does 741 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Harvard has units with dishwashers.
