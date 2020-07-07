Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar parking pool garage

2760 NE 88th Street Available 07/18/20 Wedgwood Home - Available July 18th! Welcome to Wedgwood and this charming, light-filled home for lease on large, lush corner lot. Great features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen boasts gas range, granite counters and stainless appliances. Fantastic outdoor spaces with deck off living room as well as a wonderful, private back patio. Two bedrooms and a full bath on this level as well. Downstairs is spacious with a third bedroom, den, 3/4 bath and awesome open area with laundry, fridge and ample counter space. Extra storage throughout as well as a handy shed in back. Detached garage for one car or your outdoor gear. Highly desirable Wedgwood neighborhood has large mature trees and a charming walkable retail area with restaurants, coffee shops, QFC, Rite Aid and so much more! Meadowbrook Community Center pool, nature trail and playfields are just 10 blocks away. Easy access to I5, Lake City Way, bus lines, downtown/South Lake Union or UW/Seattle Children's Hospital. Microsoft Connector just a few blocks away! University Village just minutes away! One small dog under 25 lbs or a cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smokers, please.



For more information or a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential,com or 206-954-4575.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#seattleforlease #avenueoneresidential #wedgwoodrentals #98115rentals #amazon/SLU #microsoft



(RLNE4340153)