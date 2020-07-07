All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2760 NE 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2760 NE 88th Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

2760 NE 88th Street

2760 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2760 Northeast 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
2760 NE 88th Street Available 07/18/20 Wedgwood Home - Available July 18th! Welcome to Wedgwood and this charming, light-filled home for lease on large, lush corner lot. Great features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen boasts gas range, granite counters and stainless appliances. Fantastic outdoor spaces with deck off living room as well as a wonderful, private back patio. Two bedrooms and a full bath on this level as well. Downstairs is spacious with a third bedroom, den, 3/4 bath and awesome open area with laundry, fridge and ample counter space. Extra storage throughout as well as a handy shed in back. Detached garage for one car or your outdoor gear. Highly desirable Wedgwood neighborhood has large mature trees and a charming walkable retail area with restaurants, coffee shops, QFC, Rite Aid and so much more! Meadowbrook Community Center pool, nature trail and playfields are just 10 blocks away. Easy access to I5, Lake City Way, bus lines, downtown/South Lake Union or UW/Seattle Children's Hospital. Microsoft Connector just a few blocks away! University Village just minutes away! One small dog under 25 lbs or a cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smokers, please.

For more information or a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential,com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#seattleforlease #avenueoneresidential #wedgwoodrentals #98115rentals #amazon/SLU #microsoft

(RLNE4340153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 NE 88th Street have any available units?
2760 NE 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 NE 88th Street have?
Some of 2760 NE 88th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 NE 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2760 NE 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 NE 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2760 NE 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2760 NE 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2760 NE 88th Street offers parking.
Does 2760 NE 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 NE 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 NE 88th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2760 NE 88th Street has a pool.
Does 2760 NE 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 2760 NE 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 NE 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 NE 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University