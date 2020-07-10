All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2750 49th Ave SW

2750 49th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2750 49th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
2750 49th Ave SW Available 03/01/20 Charming home in West Seattle's Admiral Neighborhood--available now! - This charming home in North Admiral welcomes you with tons of light through the large picture windows. Wood floors, paint and carpet all new within the last 18 months. One bedroom and 3/4 full bath (no shower) on the main level. One very large bedroom plus 3/4 bath with shower downstairs. Downstairs also offers washer and dryer, office/multi-purpose room and storage. Fenced back yard. Detached garage and off alley parking. Close to Admiral Metropolitan Market, Admiral Theater, restaurants, and Alki Beach! Enjoy easy access to West Seattle Bridge, bus lines, and commuter access to downtown Seattle.

This property does not have a dishwasher.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com > Available rentals.
-Showings by appointment only. All potential applicants must be at showing.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month for quarterly furnace filter delivery.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants to maintain the yard.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via
petscreening.com is required.
-Lease term is minimum of 12 months.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid over 6 months.

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE4473400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 49th Ave SW have any available units?
2750 49th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 49th Ave SW have?
Some of 2750 49th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 49th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2750 49th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 49th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 49th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2750 49th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2750 49th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2750 49th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 49th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 49th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2750 49th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2750 49th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2750 49th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 49th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 49th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

