Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

2750 49th Ave SW Available 03/01/20 Charming home in West Seattle's Admiral Neighborhood--available now! - This charming home in North Admiral welcomes you with tons of light through the large picture windows. Wood floors, paint and carpet all new within the last 18 months. One bedroom and 3/4 full bath (no shower) on the main level. One very large bedroom plus 3/4 bath with shower downstairs. Downstairs also offers washer and dryer, office/multi-purpose room and storage. Fenced back yard. Detached garage and off alley parking. Close to Admiral Metropolitan Market, Admiral Theater, restaurants, and Alki Beach! Enjoy easy access to West Seattle Bridge, bus lines, and commuter access to downtown Seattle.



This property does not have a dishwasher.



View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com > Available rentals.

-Showings by appointment only. All potential applicants must be at showing.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month for quarterly furnace filter delivery.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants to maintain the yard.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via

petscreening.com is required.

-Lease term is minimum of 12 months.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid over 6 months.



View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



