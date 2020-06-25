All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2723 34th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2723 34th Ave South
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

2723 34th Ave South

2723 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2723 34th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2723 34th Ave South Available 04/18/19 Mount Baker Home - Available April 18th! Charm abounds in this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Craftsman Mount Baker home on a quiet, tree-lined street with a canopy of cherry blossoms. Enjoy the large covered front porch that invites you into the spacious living room & formal dining room featuring beautiful hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, box beam ceiling, and classic moulding. Kitchen boasts gas cooktop stove, handy bar area for casual eating; fully fenced backyard; clean and efficient gas heating. Three spacious bedrooms all upstairs with an attached bathroom to the master bedroom and a second hallway bathroom. One car detached garage and washer & dryer included. AC for hot summer nights! Just steps to Mount Baker Park with tennis courts, playground, wide open green spaces, and beautiful woodsy walking trails. Mount Baker is the place to be if you want to live in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood yet still be just 3 miles from downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Easy commute to University of Washington, Harborview & Swedish Medical Centers, and Microsoft Connector close by. Perfectly situated near Lake Washington, summer swimming, fantastic parks and great public & private schools. Walk to great local restaurants like Mio Posto just a block away, and excellent shopping & neighborhood coffee shops! Come see all this home & fabulous neighborhood has to offer! One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #mtbaker #amazonSLU #seattlerentals

(RLNE4829751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 34th Ave South have any available units?
2723 34th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 34th Ave South have?
Some of 2723 34th Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 34th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2723 34th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 34th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 34th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 2723 34th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 2723 34th Ave South offers parking.
Does 2723 34th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 34th Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 34th Ave South have a pool?
No, 2723 34th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2723 34th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2723 34th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 34th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 34th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University