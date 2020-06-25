Amenities

2723 34th Ave South Available 04/18/19 Mount Baker Home - Available April 18th! Charm abounds in this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Craftsman Mount Baker home on a quiet, tree-lined street with a canopy of cherry blossoms. Enjoy the large covered front porch that invites you into the spacious living room & formal dining room featuring beautiful hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, box beam ceiling, and classic moulding. Kitchen boasts gas cooktop stove, handy bar area for casual eating; fully fenced backyard; clean and efficient gas heating. Three spacious bedrooms all upstairs with an attached bathroom to the master bedroom and a second hallway bathroom. One car detached garage and washer & dryer included. AC for hot summer nights! Just steps to Mount Baker Park with tennis courts, playground, wide open green spaces, and beautiful woodsy walking trails. Mount Baker is the place to be if you want to live in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood yet still be just 3 miles from downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU. Easy commute to University of Washington, Harborview & Swedish Medical Centers, and Microsoft Connector close by. Perfectly situated near Lake Washington, summer swimming, fantastic parks and great public & private schools. Walk to great local restaurants like Mio Posto just a block away, and excellent shopping & neighborhood coffee shops! Come see all this home & fabulous neighborhood has to offer! One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



