2709 S Charlestown St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/643904



Modern, well maintained townhome located in the Central District! Large, well appointed kitchen opens up to eating area and living space. This home features a deck off of the main living space, perfect for a bbq! Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a den/office space and 1 full bathroom. Attached 1 car garage. Great location, minutes from I-90 and I-5.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer, garbage not included in rent.



