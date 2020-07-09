2504 Western Ave. #622

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath Unfurnished Condo for rent. Spacious and bright with lots of natural light, open floor plan on the Southwest corner of the building with beautiful city and water views of Puget Sound. Walk to everything downtown, the market, shops, restaurants and nightlife are just a few blocks away. There is one parking spot included in the secured garage as well as a small storage cage. Rent is $1995 a month, Security Deposit is $1900.00 with good credit and verifiable references and background checks. Non refundable move-in fee of $195. Tenant pays Electric, 12 month lease, NO PETS. Contact Steve Glover at 206-604-6037 for more info or to view. Email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com

2 bedroom 1 bath, move-in ready. One car parking included. Views and easy access to everything.