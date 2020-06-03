2454 36th Ave W

Amenities

This home is the daylight basement of my house. It is completely separate with its own entrance, private driveway, laundry room, kitchen and bathroom. It features 3 bedrooms, with a 4th bedroom off the King-Size bedroom that has been used for small children. It has a double bed.



The home features an open concept living plan, white noise machines with usb port in every room, a fully stocked kitchen, complimentary breakfast and coffee, high speed wireless, and streaming with a 45 inch big screen tv including netflix and hulu.



The area is great for travelers, with a 7-11, Starbucks, Jack-in-the-Box, McDonalds, Pizza, friendly, teriyaki, Subway, and Vietnamese restaurant all directly across the street. It is also very close to the onramp for Highway 16 and I-5.



The home is perfect or families with easy going children.