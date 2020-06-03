All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2454 36th Ave W

2454 36th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2454 36th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home is the daylight basement of my house. It is completely separate with its own entrance, private driveway, laundry room, kitchen and bathroom. It features 3 bedrooms, with a 4th bedroom off the King-Size bedroom that has been used for small children. It has a double bed.

The home features an open concept living plan, white noise machines with usb port in every room, a fully stocked kitchen, complimentary breakfast and coffee, high speed wireless, and streaming with a 45 inch big screen tv including netflix and hulu.

The area is great for travelers, with a 7-11, Starbucks, Jack-in-the-Box, McDonalds, Pizza, friendly, teriyaki, Subway, and Vietnamese restaurant all directly across the street. It is also very close to the onramp for Highway 16 and I-5.

The home is perfect or families with easy going children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 36th Ave W have any available units?
2454 36th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2454 36th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2454 36th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 36th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2454 36th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2454 36th Ave W offer parking?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 2454 36th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 36th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2454 36th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 36th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 36th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 36th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
