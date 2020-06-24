2135 Dexter Avenue North

Amenities

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in uber-modern New Construction in East Queen Anne, perched over Lake Union. Superbly executed by Isola Homes, Seattle’s Premier Building of Urban Core Communities, this AIR CONDITIONED gem was built in collaboration with Preferred Builder Rogan Homes.



Spacious, airy, and light-filled, this urban oasis was designed with thoughtful attention to modern yet timeless details. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,400 sq. ft. of contemporary living, this gorgeous home offers clean lines, crisp finishes, a light color palette, luxurious materials and finishes, and year-round light in every room!



Treat friends and family to sumptuous feasts from your 3rd floor Gourmet kitchen, or share drinks and conversation while grilling your favorite cuts on your fabulous roof-top deck. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and ensures you stay at the center of the action!



When your day winds down, retreat to your private 2nd floor master suite, complete with a spacious walk-in closet, and spa-like master bath with dual vanity and enormous walk-in rain shower, or retire to the 3rd floor bedroom with its own elevated views of Lake Union and yet another spa-like bathroom. Treat your guests to their own private bedroom and full bath on the ground floor. And don't forget the bonus room...great for an office, studio or private den.



Located in East Queen Anne, close to shopping, dining and amenities. Minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class restaurants and shopping. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• Entertainment-sized Roof-top deck with stunning water views

• 3 Bedrooms and Bonus Room / Den

• 3 Baths (1 Full and 2 3/4 Bathrooms)

• Over 2,400 sf of ultra-modern living!

• AIR CONDITIONING

• Open floor plan perfect for entertaining

• Abundant soaring windows for tons of natural light and great views!

• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout

• Custom designer finishes

• Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen w/ plenty of custom cabinetry

• Quartz counters and full-height glass tile backsplash

• High-end Bosch Stainless-Steel Appliances

• Large Breakfast Bar

• Private 2nd floor master suite w/ large walk-in closet

• Spa-like 3/4 MASTER BATH w/ dual quarts vanity and ENORMOUS WALK-IN RAIN SHOWER

• Additional bright 2nd bedroom with private view of Lake Union and 3/4 BATH

• Private 3rd bedroom and FULL BATH on entry level

• Entry level den/bonus room – perfect for an at-home office!

• Separate Laundry room w/ large capacity front-loading Washer/Dryer

• Efficient Ductless HP-Mini Split for cost-effective heating and A/C

• 1-car attached garage plus additional off-street parking

• Walk Score = 77; Very Walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,820, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

