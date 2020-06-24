All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 13 2019 at 11:54 PM

2135 Dexter Avenue North

2135 Dexter Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in uber-modern New Construction in East Queen Anne, perched over Lake Union. Superbly executed by Isola Homes, Seattle’s Premier Building of Urban Core Communities, this AIR CONDITIONED gem was built in collaboration with Preferred Builder Rogan Homes.

Spacious, airy, and light-filled, this urban oasis was designed with thoughtful attention to modern yet timeless details. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,400 sq. ft. of contemporary living, this gorgeous home offers clean lines, crisp finishes, a light color palette, luxurious materials and finishes, and year-round light in every room!

Treat friends and family to sumptuous feasts from your 3rd floor Gourmet kitchen, or share drinks and conversation while grilling your favorite cuts on your fabulous roof-top deck. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and ensures you stay at the center of the action!

When your day winds down, retreat to your private 2nd floor master suite, complete with a spacious walk-in closet, and spa-like master bath with dual vanity and enormous walk-in rain shower, or retire to the 3rd floor bedroom with its own elevated views of Lake Union and yet another spa-like bathroom. Treat your guests to their own private bedroom and full bath on the ground floor. And don't forget the bonus room...great for an office, studio or private den.

Located in East Queen Anne, close to shopping, dining and amenities. Minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class restaurants and shopping. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• Entertainment-sized Roof-top deck with stunning water views
• 3 Bedrooms and Bonus Room / Den
• 3 Baths (1 Full and 2 3/4 Bathrooms)
• Over 2,400 sf of ultra-modern living!
• AIR CONDITIONING
• Open floor plan perfect for entertaining
• Abundant soaring windows for tons of natural light and great views!
• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout
• Custom designer finishes
• Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen w/ plenty of custom cabinetry
• Quartz counters and full-height glass tile backsplash
• High-end Bosch Stainless-Steel Appliances
• Large Breakfast Bar
• Private 2nd floor master suite w/ large walk-in closet
• Spa-like 3/4 MASTER BATH w/ dual quarts vanity and ENORMOUS WALK-IN RAIN SHOWER
• Additional bright 2nd bedroom with private view of Lake Union and 3/4 BATH
• Private 3rd bedroom and FULL BATH on entry level
• Entry level den/bonus room – perfect for an at-home office!
• Separate Laundry room w/ large capacity front-loading Washer/Dryer
• Efficient Ductless HP-Mini Split for cost-effective heating and A/C
• 1-car attached garage plus additional off-street parking
• Walk Score = 77; Very Walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,820, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have any available units?
2135 Dexter Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have?
Some of 2135 Dexter Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Dexter Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Dexter Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Dexter Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 Dexter Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Dexter Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Dexter Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2135 Dexter Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2135 Dexter Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Dexter Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Dexter Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
