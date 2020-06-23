Amenities

2122 Dexter Ave N Available 05/01/19 Classic Home in East Queen Anne! - Beautiful, classic home in East Queen Anne! Available NOW, flexible move-in date up until May 1st! Pets negotiable on case by case basis.



Stunning original details such as old woodworking, tiled wood-burning fireplace, and crystal doorknobs. Enjoy 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in this spacious, lovely home. Open living and dining rooms with plentiful light, flow into a nicely updated kitchen surrounded by windows. Excellent for any chef enthusiast: gas range, disposal, dishwasher, great counter top space, with skylight and recessed lighting.



Main floor features 2 generous bedrooms with 1 full bath. Upstairs floor features 2 smaller bedrooms with skylights in each room, city skyline views, and 1 half bath. The upstairs area serve as a larger master suite, including both bedrooms.



The lowest floor features an oversized laundry area with ample storage. Spacious carpeted room downstairs can function as a bonus room, media room, or home office!



Private backyard patio. Detached garage for additional storage. Private driveway can accommodate 4 cars.



Convenient location: South Lake Union, Fremont Waterfront, Upper and Lower Queen Anne, dozens of coffee shops and new restaurants within South Lake Union. Two bus lines less than a minute away,.



Easy bike or bus: downtown, UW, SPU, Fremont, Queen Anne and Aurora Avenue. Amazon, Gates Foundation, and other major employers are nearby.



-First Month: $3595

-Security Deposit: $3595 (deduct paid application fees)

-Last Month: $3595

-Water/Sewer/Garbage: Flat $300 per month paid to owner with rent.

-Pet Refundable Deposit: $895

-12 month lease. Longer lease negotiable.



-Tenants responsible for electricity and gas bills in their name(s).

-Pets negotiable on case by case basis.

-Renters and pet insurance required.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only. Tenant occupied, please do not bother tenant.



