Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

2122 Dexter Ave N

2122 Dexter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2122 Dexter Ave N Available 05/01/19 Classic Home in East Queen Anne! - Beautiful, classic home in East Queen Anne! Available NOW, flexible move-in date up until May 1st! Pets negotiable on case by case basis.

Stunning original details such as old woodworking, tiled wood-burning fireplace, and crystal doorknobs. Enjoy 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in this spacious, lovely home. Open living and dining rooms with plentiful light, flow into a nicely updated kitchen surrounded by windows. Excellent for any chef enthusiast: gas range, disposal, dishwasher, great counter top space, with skylight and recessed lighting.

Main floor features 2 generous bedrooms with 1 full bath. Upstairs floor features 2 smaller bedrooms with skylights in each room, city skyline views, and 1 half bath. The upstairs area serve as a larger master suite, including both bedrooms.

The lowest floor features an oversized laundry area with ample storage. Spacious carpeted room downstairs can function as a bonus room, media room, or home office!

Private backyard patio. Detached garage for additional storage. Private driveway can accommodate 4 cars.

Convenient location: South Lake Union, Fremont Waterfront, Upper and Lower Queen Anne, dozens of coffee shops and new restaurants within South Lake Union. Two bus lines less than a minute away,.

Easy bike or bus: downtown, UW, SPU, Fremont, Queen Anne and Aurora Avenue. Amazon, Gates Foundation, and other major employers are nearby.

-First Month: $3595
-Security Deposit: $3595 (deduct paid application fees)
-Last Month: $3595
-Water/Sewer/Garbage: Flat $300 per month paid to owner with rent.
-Pet Refundable Deposit: $895
-12 month lease. Longer lease negotiable.

-Tenants responsible for electricity and gas bills in their name(s).
-Pets negotiable on case by case basis.
-Renters and pet insurance required.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-225-3804 for all showings by appointment only. Tenant occupied, please do not bother tenant.

(RLNE4779974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Dexter Ave N have any available units?
2122 Dexter Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Dexter Ave N have?
Some of 2122 Dexter Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Dexter Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Dexter Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Dexter Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Dexter Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Dexter Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Dexter Ave N offers parking.
Does 2122 Dexter Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Dexter Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Dexter Ave N have a pool?
No, 2122 Dexter Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Dexter Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2122 Dexter Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Dexter Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Dexter Ave N has units with dishwashers.
