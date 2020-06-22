All apartments in Seattle
2113 2nd Ave N
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:44 AM

2113 2nd Ave N

2113 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2113 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
TIPPY - TOP OF QUEEN ANNE - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!

Just 1 block to Metropolitan Market, Starbucks, Peets, Tullys and Queen Anne Avenue

700 SQFT

Lower Level of the Duplex with lots of natural sunlight.

Studio Unit with 1 Bathroom. Roomy, modern-layout with large windows, high ceilings and a back patio. Modern kitchen with all white appliances, granite counter tops, gas range, disposal, built-in microwave, bright bathroom with tile tub surround, Brand new stacked washer and dryer. Faux wood floors with Berber carpet in bedroom.

1 year lease, first & last, security deposit, application fee is applied towards rent. One cat may be considered.

2113 2nd Avenue North, 98109.

Move-In Ready. Available Now! Dont miss this deal in Queen Anne!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 2nd Ave N have any available units?
2113 2nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 2nd Ave N have?
Some of 2113 2nd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 2nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2113 2nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 2nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 2nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2113 2nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 2113 2nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2113 2nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 2nd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 2nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2113 2nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2113 2nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2113 2nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 2nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 2nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
