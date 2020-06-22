2113 2nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

TIPPY - TOP OF QUEEN ANNE - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!



Just 1 block to Metropolitan Market, Starbucks, Peets, Tullys and Queen Anne Avenue



700 SQFT



Lower Level of the Duplex with lots of natural sunlight.



Studio Unit with 1 Bathroom. Roomy, modern-layout with large windows, high ceilings and a back patio. Modern kitchen with all white appliances, granite counter tops, gas range, disposal, built-in microwave, bright bathroom with tile tub surround, Brand new stacked washer and dryer. Faux wood floors with Berber carpet in bedroom.



1 year lease, first & last, security deposit, application fee is applied towards rent. One cat may be considered.



2113 2nd Avenue North, 98109.



Move-In Ready. Available Now! Dont miss this deal in Queen Anne!