2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107

2020 NE 89th St · No Longer Available
Location

2020 NE 89th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Cozy, 2 beds, 1-bath apartment in the quiet neighborhood of Wedgewood in Seattle.

The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, cabinet storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other appliances include a coin-operated washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized heating is installed.

The exterior features deck - perfect for outdoor dining. There will be a $50.00 refundable garage opener and $50.00 garage rent monthly (non-Refundable). Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, electricity, garbage, and sewage. It will cost $45 for the first tenant and $25.00 to the succeeding tenants, minors are not included in the bill. The tenant needs to acquire a Seattle city light account number, before moving in. Landlord will be responsible for watering the plants and cleaning.

The propertys Bikescore is 79/100. This is a Very Bikeable are and biking is convenient for most trips.

Nearby Parks: Sacajawea Playground, Maple Leaf Playground, Waldo J.Dahl Park, and Froula Playground.

Nearby Schools:
Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.37 mile, 4/10
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.45 mile, 8/10
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.79 mile, 5/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.91 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
372 - 0.2 mile
309 - 0.2 mile
522 - 0.2 mile
312 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have any available units?
2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have?
Some of 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.

