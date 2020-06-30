2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Cozy, 2 beds, 1-bath apartment in the quiet neighborhood of Wedgewood in Seattle.



The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, cabinet storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other appliances include a coin-operated washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized heating is installed.



The exterior features deck - perfect for outdoor dining. There will be a $50.00 refundable garage opener and $50.00 garage rent monthly (non-Refundable). Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, electricity, garbage, and sewage. It will cost $45 for the first tenant and $25.00 to the succeeding tenants, minors are not included in the bill. The tenant needs to acquire a Seattle city light account number, before moving in. Landlord will be responsible for watering the plants and cleaning.



The propertys Bikescore is 79/100. This is a Very Bikeable are and biking is convenient for most trips.



Nearby Parks: Sacajawea Playground, Maple Leaf Playground, Waldo J.Dahl Park, and Froula Playground.



Nearby Schools:

Sacajawea Elementary School - 0.37 mile, 4/10

Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.45 mile, 8/10

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.79 mile, 5/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.91 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

372 - 0.2 mile

309 - 0.2 mile

522 - 0.2 mile

312 - 0.2 mile



