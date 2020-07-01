1902 5th Avenue N

Amenities

Beautiful second floor unit at the Amhirst Apartments, classic charm, centrally located on desirable Queen Anne! Building originally constructed in the early 1920s. Brick exterior and very clean interior. Stunning hardwood floors, with formal dining area, and living room. Bright and welcoming! Comes with a view of downtown Seattle! Shared laundry room in building with a storage locker. W/S/G, and Heating included! Up to 2 cats OKAY! Unit comes with one carport parking space! Large hallway closet room with built in wardrobe, great as a walk in closet! Close in to Amazon, Downtown, SLU, Facebook, Interbay a variety of local restaurants, retail shops and bus lines! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hknxihm10lum8b9/1902%20%23202%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Dining Room - Living Room - Hardwoods/Tile - Large walk in closet - View of downtown - Shared Laundry in building - Street Parking - Storage Included - W/S/G + Heat included! - 12 month lease - Up to 2 Cats okay with $300 pet deposit - No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.davepoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!