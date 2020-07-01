All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

1902 5th Avenue N

1902 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1902 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful second floor unit at the Amhirst Apartments, classic charm, centrally located on desirable Queen Anne! Building originally constructed in the early 1920s. Brick exterior and very clean interior. Stunning hardwood floors, with formal dining area, and living room. Bright and welcoming! Comes with a view of downtown Seattle! Shared laundry room in building with a storage locker. W/S/G, and Heating included! Up to 2 cats OKAY! Unit comes with one carport parking space! Large hallway closet room with built in wardrobe, great as a walk in closet! Close in to Amazon, Downtown, SLU, Facebook, Interbay a variety of local restaurants, retail shops and bus lines! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hknxihm10lum8b9/1902%20%23202%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Dining Room - Living Room - Hardwoods/Tile - Large walk in closet - View of downtown - Shared Laundry in building - Street Parking - Storage Included - W/S/G + Heat included! - 12 month lease - Up to 2 Cats okay with $300 pet deposit - No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.davepoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 5th Avenue N have any available units?
1902 5th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 5th Avenue N have?
Some of 1902 5th Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 5th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1902 5th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 5th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 5th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 1902 5th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1902 5th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1902 5th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 5th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 5th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 1902 5th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 1902 5th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1902 5th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 5th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 5th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

