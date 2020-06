Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Classic Ballard living one block off Market street offers quiet living in the middle of one of Seattle's most vibrant neighborhood. Hop the Rapid Ride D line just around the corner and be downtown in as little as little as 18 minutes. This home has been recently updated complete with hardwood floors throughout. Includes one off street parking space. Cats are ok, sorry no dogs due to new hardwood floors.

5 unit multi-family home