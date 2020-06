Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ideal Central Location. Remodeled and updated home with fresh paint throughout, trim molding, windows, blinds. Kitchen has been updated. Very spacious home with storage, centrally located to all amenities. Easy access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle and Lake Washington. Rent includes all utilities.

Drive by then call for a showing.



visit: lynnmaccommercial.com to fill out $45 criminal/credit check



Vinece Campbell

LynnMac Commercial

vinece@lynnmaccommercial.com

206-354-1203