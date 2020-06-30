Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 3RD!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1628-6th-ave-w?p=Company



Beautiful updated 1916 Craftsman with sitting porch in the heart of Queen Anne. Main level offers formal entry, living room with fireplace, separate open formal dining room with sitting room, and a gourmet kitchen with all high-end appliances. Upper level has 3 generous-sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Basement is partially finished with a room that can be used as a media room/den/extra bedroom/family room, .75 bath, and laundry area with full size washer/dryer. Convenient to everything Queen Anne has to offer: coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, parks, and schools. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Tenant to maintain beds and yard. Owner keeping alley garage for storage.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant to maintain beds and yard. No smoking. Strictly no pet policy.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



