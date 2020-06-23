1611 S Weller Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym playground internet access

This studio-type apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a six-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the S Jackson St & 12th Ave S stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, and public transportation is world-class. The property boasts easy access to downtown Seattle as it is a seventeen-minute bus ride or a twenty-six-minute walk away. It is also conveniently situated within a ten-minute walking distance from nearby restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and shops. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, rich hardwood flooring, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 90

Transit score: 90



Nearby parks:

Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park



Nearby Schools:

Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10

Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10

Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

630 - 0.1 miles

7 - 0.1 miles

106 - 0.1 miles

9 - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4521730)