Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1611 S Weller Street

1611 South Weller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Weller Street, Seattle, WA 98144
International District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
playground
internet access
This studio-type apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a six-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the S Jackson St & 12th Ave S stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, and public transportation is world-class. The property boasts easy access to downtown Seattle as it is a seventeen-minute bus ride or a twenty-six-minute walk away. It is also conveniently situated within a ten-minute walking distance from nearby restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and shops. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, rich hardwood flooring, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 90
Transit score: 90

Nearby parks:
Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park

Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
630 - 0.1 miles
7 - 0.1 miles
106 - 0.1 miles
9 - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 S Weller Street have any available units?
1611 S Weller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 S Weller Street have?
Some of 1611 S Weller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 S Weller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 S Weller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 S Weller Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 S Weller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1611 S Weller Street offer parking?
No, 1611 S Weller Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 S Weller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 S Weller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 S Weller Street have a pool?
No, 1611 S Weller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 S Weller Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 S Weller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 S Weller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 S Weller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
