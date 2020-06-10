All apartments in Seattle
1610 Belmont Ave #512

1610 Belmont Avenue · (949) 292-3858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 Belmont Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1610 Belmont Ave #512 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo in the heart of Capitol Hill! - Located at the PRESS Condominiums, this modern 1 bed/1 bath unit is available now!

Unit features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and opens out to a spacious living area.

Building is secure with a 24hr gym and amazing rooftop overlooking the city. Unbeatable location in the Pike/Pine corridor. Find yourself within walking distance to Capitol Hill's finest restaurants, bars, and shopping.

Unit comes with one parking space at no additional cost!

Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for water and electricity.

Move-in fees:
First month- $1995
Security deposit- $1995 (less application fee)

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5834267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have any available units?
1610 Belmont Ave #512 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have?
Some of 1610 Belmont Ave #512's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Belmont Ave #512 currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Belmont Ave #512 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Belmont Ave #512 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 does offer parking.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have a pool?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have accessible units?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #512 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #512 does not have units with dishwashers.
