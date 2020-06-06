1529 Queen Anne Ave N

Amenities

Walk to parks, Trader Joes and Safeway, and public transportation from this centrally located community at The Gilbert House in Queen Anne. A fitness center, tennis courts, and playgrounds are also close by. Local favorites in this neighborhood include How to Cook a Wolf, Hilltop Ale House, and Bounty Kitchen. A short ride will get you to Seattle icons like the Space Needle, Chihuly Sculpture Garden, and plenty of hot spots for dining, shopping and entertainment.



Unit Amenities Include:



* In-Unit Laundry

* Hardwood Floors

* Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* Stainless Steel Appliances



Building Amenities Include:



* Elevator

* Roof Terrace + Grill Area

* Courtyards

* Controlled Access

* Pet-Friendly