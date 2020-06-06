All apartments in Seattle
1529 Queen Anne Ave N

1529 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1529 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Walk to parks, Trader Joes and Safeway, and public transportation from this centrally located community at The Gilbert House in Queen Anne. A fitness center, tennis courts, and playgrounds are also close by. Local favorites in this neighborhood include How to Cook a Wolf, Hilltop Ale House, and Bounty Kitchen. A short ride will get you to Seattle icons like the Space Needle, Chihuly Sculpture Garden, and plenty of hot spots for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* Hardwood Floors
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Stainless Steel Appliances

Building Amenities Include:

* Elevator
* Roof Terrace + Grill Area
* Courtyards
* Controlled Access
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have any available units?
1529 Queen Anne Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have?
Some of 1529 Queen Anne Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Queen Anne Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Queen Anne Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Queen Anne Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N offer parking?
No, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have a pool?
No, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Queen Anne Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Queen Anne Ave N has units with dishwashers.
