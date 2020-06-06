1529 Queen Anne Ave N

Amenities
Walk to parks, Trader Joes and Safeway, and public transportation from this centrally located community at The Gilbert House in Queen Anne. A fitness center, tennis courts, and playgrounds are also close by. Local favorites in this neighborhood include How to Cook a Wolf, Hilltop Ale House, and Bounty Kitchen. A short ride will get you to Seattle icons like the Space Needle, Chihuly Sculpture Garden, and plenty of hot spots for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Unit Amenities Include:
* In-Unit Laundry
* Hardwood Floors
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Stainless Steel Appliances
Building Amenities Include:
* Elevator
* Roof Terrace + Grill Area
* Courtyards
* Controlled Access
* Pet-Friendly