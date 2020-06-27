All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1408 N 52nd St

1408 North 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1408 North 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1408 N 52nd St Available 08/01/19 Superb Green Lake Craftsman - Welcome home to this superb four bedroom, one bath Green Lake craftsman, perfectly situated between Green Lake, Wallingford, and Tangletown. This lovingly updated home features three generously-sized bedrooms upstairs, and one bedroom, full bath, formal dining room, kitchen, and living room with fireplace on the main floor. Fir floors and new paint and trim throughout. Large basement, utility room, and garage complete the space.

Enjoy the summer days in the fully fenced backyard or on the patio. Take a stroll to Green Lake, Woodland Park or Meridian Playground for the weekly farmers market. Close commute to downtown, SLU, Fremont and UW.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~One pet negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Pet screening and additional insurance mandatory.

(RLNE5046251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 N 52nd St have any available units?
1408 N 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 N 52nd St have?
Some of 1408 N 52nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 N 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 N 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 N 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 N 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1408 N 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 N 52nd St offers parking.
Does 1408 N 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 N 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 N 52nd St have a pool?
No, 1408 N 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1408 N 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 1408 N 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 N 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 N 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
