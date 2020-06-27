Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1408 N 52nd St Available 08/01/19 Superb Green Lake Craftsman - Welcome home to this superb four bedroom, one bath Green Lake craftsman, perfectly situated between Green Lake, Wallingford, and Tangletown. This lovingly updated home features three generously-sized bedrooms upstairs, and one bedroom, full bath, formal dining room, kitchen, and living room with fireplace on the main floor. Fir floors and new paint and trim throughout. Large basement, utility room, and garage complete the space.



Enjoy the summer days in the fully fenced backyard or on the patio. Take a stroll to Green Lake, Woodland Park or Meridian Playground for the weekly farmers market. Close commute to downtown, SLU, Fremont and UW.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

~One pet negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply. Pet screening and additional insurance mandatory.



(RLNE5046251)