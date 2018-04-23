14009 32nd Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Roomy 1 bedroom apartment unit in well maintained Lake City building. Wall to wall new carpet with open floor plan to kitchen. New paint and flooring. Newer appliances, refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher and disposal. Coin operated washer/dryer in laundry room off secure parking garage. Unit comes with one parking space. The unit is one block walking distance to Lake City Way. Easy bus access to downtown Seattle, shops and restaurants.



Terms: 1st and $1000 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 695+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and have verifiable landlord references.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



