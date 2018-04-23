All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

14009 32nd Ave NE

14009 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14009 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Roomy 1 bedroom apartment unit in well maintained Lake City building. Wall to wall new carpet with open floor plan to kitchen. New paint and flooring. Newer appliances, refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher and disposal. Coin operated washer/dryer in laundry room off secure parking garage. Unit comes with one parking space. The unit is one block walking distance to Lake City Way. Easy bus access to downtown Seattle, shops and restaurants.

Terms: 1st and $1000 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 695+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and have verifiable landlord references.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14009 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
14009 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14009 32nd Ave NE have?
Some of 14009 32nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14009 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14009 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14009 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 14009 32nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 14009 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14009 32nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14009 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14009 32nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14009 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14009 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14009 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14009 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14009 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14009 32nd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
