130 NE 95th Street Unit# A409

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath in Northgate - GREAT LOCATION - Welcome to Harrison Court! Perfect location! 4th floor condo with no one above you! Elevator access to your unit. New luxury vinyl style plank flooring and designer paint throughout. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with a closet organizer. There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen and a wood burning fireplace in the living area. Full Size Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Included is 1 reserved parking, #19 space in the garage and storage off the private deck. A 2nd stall in the garage is available, #18 for $95/month. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric with Seattle City Light. 1 mature cat 18 months or older okay with $300 refundable deposit. Easy access to public transportation at Northgate makes this condo stand out! Only a 10 minute walk to Northgate mall and a 15-20 minute walk to Green Lake Park. Easy access to I-5. First month's rent and $1995 deposit required before move in. Renter's Insurance Required. No LMR with good credit. There is a required non-refundable HOA fee upon move in of $225.



1st month rent $1995

Security Deposit $1995

Move in Fee - Required by the HOA $225

2nd parking space if desired - $95

3rd Exterior parking space $75

Cat Pet Deposit Refundable - $300



No Dogs Allowed



