Seattle, WA
12568 Densmore Ave N
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

12568 Densmore Ave N

12568 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

12568 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Haller Lake Rambler - Property Id: 178418

4 BR 1.5 BA house for rent in Haller Lake. Spacious efficient layout. 1760 sf, large deck. All appliances incl. LR, DR, & eat-in kitchen face front of house. 3 BRs in back of house ensure privacy & quiet. Huge 4th BR/bonus room spans front to back, w/ slider to deck and fenced back yard. Master BR has BA. 2-car carport. Loads of storage.
3 organic garden boxes, 4 prolific blueberry bushes & several beautifully flowering native species.
On bus line. Walk to E-line, Sprouts grocery store & future light rail. Short walk to spray park, dog park, & public access to spring-fed Haller Lake, warm water swimming & lake stocked for fishing. Home to eagles osprey & wildlife you might not expect to find right in the middle of the city.
Wonderful close-knit neighborhood home to one of city's oldest community groups hosting loads of activities.
Yard care included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 1 pet negotiable w/ pet fee.
Well cared for home w/ attentive landlords.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178418p
Property Id 178418

(RLNE5323594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12568 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
12568 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12568 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 12568 Densmore Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12568 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12568 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12568 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12568 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 12568 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 12568 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 12568 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12568 Densmore Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12568 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 12568 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12568 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12568 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12568 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12568 Densmore Ave N has units with dishwashers.

