12568 Densmore Ave N

Haller Lake Rambler - Property Id: 178418



4 BR 1.5 BA house for rent in Haller Lake. Spacious efficient layout. 1760 sf, large deck. All appliances incl. LR, DR, & eat-in kitchen face front of house. 3 BRs in back of house ensure privacy & quiet. Huge 4th BR/bonus room spans front to back, w/ slider to deck and fenced back yard. Master BR has BA. 2-car carport. Loads of storage.

3 organic garden boxes, 4 prolific blueberry bushes & several beautifully flowering native species.

On bus line. Walk to E-line, Sprouts grocery store & future light rail. Short walk to spray park, dog park, & public access to spring-fed Haller Lake, warm water swimming & lake stocked for fishing. Home to eagles osprey & wildlife you might not expect to find right in the middle of the city.

Wonderful close-knit neighborhood home to one of city's oldest community groups hosting loads of activities.

Yard care included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 1 pet negotiable w/ pet fee.

Well cared for home w/ attentive landlords.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178418p

