All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Zindorf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Zindorf
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Zindorf

Open Now until 6pm
714 7th Ave · (206) 339-6036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

714 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 236 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 307 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zindorf.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charm Of Seattle

Zindorf Apartments are located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. Just a 10 minute walk to several shopping options like Stockbox First Hill Grocery and the popular Seattle City Hall Farmers Market. If it’s entertainment your after, the Seattle Art Resource Gallery and the Frye Art Museum are just a short drive away or you can walk to Zasu Nightclub, Trinity Nightclub or The Central Saloon for a more lively adventure.

With less than a mile to either Seattle University or Seattle Central College, and quick access to I-5, your commute couldn’t be made easier. Stop by or call and schedule a tour to see why so many love living at Zindorf Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Zindorf have any available units?
Zindorf has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Zindorf have?
Some of Zindorf's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zindorf currently offering any rent specials?
Zindorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zindorf pet-friendly?
Yes, Zindorf is pet friendly.
Does Zindorf offer parking?
No, Zindorf does not offer parking.
Does Zindorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, Zindorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Zindorf have a pool?
No, Zindorf does not have a pool.
Does Zindorf have accessible units?
No, Zindorf does not have accessible units.
Does Zindorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zindorf has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University