Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charm Of Seattle



Zindorf Apartments are located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. Just a 10 minute walk to several shopping options like Stockbox First Hill Grocery and the popular Seattle City Hall Farmers Market. If it’s entertainment your after, the Seattle Art Resource Gallery and the Frye Art Museum are just a short drive away or you can walk to Zasu Nightclub, Trinity Nightclub or The Central Saloon for a more lively adventure.



With less than a mile to either Seattle University or Seattle Central College, and quick access to I-5, your commute couldn’t be made easier. Stop by or call and schedule a tour to see why so many love living at Zindorf Apartments.