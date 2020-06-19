All apartments in Seattle
12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A

12047 33rd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

12047 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Seattle 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious North Seattle 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhome with original character and charm!

AVAILABLE June 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12+months

Enjoy a bright naturally lit living room and open concept kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level living space as well as a gas fireplace for colder, winter months. This unit offers an open floor plan with a 1,300 sq ft floor plan over three levels.

The first bedroom is located on the first floor with a connected bathroom and access to the private fenced backyard. Two bedrooms with connected bathrooms and vaulted ceilings can be found on the upper level. The master bedroom offers a built in closet system for optimal organization for space. Washer and dryer included on this floor.

Located in Cedar Park, you will find access to local stores allowing for errands to be done on foot with an 87 Walkscore. Not only does the neighborhood offer many stores and restaurants, you will find commuting to downtown Seattle or surrounding areas to be easy with 522s direct connection to I-5 and express lanes. Parking will not be an issue at this residency as there is a one car garage with extra storage space as well as street parking.

Move-In Details:

-First Month: $2,300
-Security Deposit: $2,257
-No pets allowed

-Flexible lease terms from 12+ months
-Tenants pay all utilities
-Tenants responsible for landscaping

Please contact Natalie Natalie "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call/text 206-280-4267 for showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have any available units?
12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have?
Some of 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A does offer parking.
Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
