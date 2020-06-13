/
maple valley
62 Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA📍
8 Units Available
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1228 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
22438 S.E. 279th St.
22438 Southeast 279th Street, Maple Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2330 sqft
MAPLE VALLEY - WASHINGTON - Beautifully remodeled, huge 5-bedroom home. Large windows offer abundant natural light and sweeping views. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, handsome floors and gleaming quartz counter tops.
1 Unit Available
23393 SE 248th St.
23393 Southeast 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1310 sqft
Desirable Belmont Woods - 23393 SE 248th St. Maple Valley, WA Picture perfect and exquisitely maintained 3br home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
22424 SE 244th St
22424 Southeast 244th Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1990 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fabulous home for rent in Maple Valley - Property Id: 295161 Welcome to this fabulous 3 bedrooms + den or 4th bedroom home in Maple Valley.
1 Unit Available
27459 209th Ct. SE
27459 209th Court Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,845
2710 sqft
Application Approved - Maple Valley Stunning Newer 5+ Bedroom 2.75 Bath - Application Approved - Stunning 2014 5 bedroom plus den/bonus and 2.75 bath in desirable Maple Valley.
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
28108 224th Avenue South East
28108 224th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2490 sqft
Available now, in Elk Run HOA 4bed/2.5bath 2,490 SF home in Maple Valley, This beautiful home has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. With quality fixtures, washer and dryer as well.
1 Unit Available
22827 SE 282nd St
22827 Southeast 282nd Street, Maple Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1570 sqft
22827 SE 282nd St Available 04/10/19 Great 3 bed with huge yard! - Dont miss this light, bright and airy 3 bed/2.5 ba home in center of Maple Valley! Walk into lovely entry with coat hooks and living room with lg windows and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
8 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1029 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maple Valley, the median rent is $1,286 for a studio, $1,473 for a 1-bedroom, $1,834 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,663 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maple Valley, check out our monthly Maple Valley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maple Valley area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
