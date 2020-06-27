1202 NE 98th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Sweetest House in Maple Leaf - Be the first to rent this adorable Maple Leaf home in a highly desirable neighborhood location. The owners have taken great care of the property, enjoy a nicely landscaped yard with gazebo and air conditioning in living area. Ample off street parking and attached garage. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor, one bedroom plus office on lower level. House features coved ceilings and archways. Kitchen updates include new fridge and quiet high-end dishwasher with efficient 3rd rack. Laundry in basement. Lots of storage space and shelves.



Perfect location, one bus to UW. Easy access to I-5 and Northgate transit center. Pedestrian friendly walk to several coffee shops, Ace Hardware, video store, and Maple Leaf Reservoir Park (.8 miles) House also has an established Little Free Library that is self-sustaining, active block watch on 98th Street, walking distance to two elementary schools as well as several private schools... Welcome home!



-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants maintain yard.

-12 month lease required, preference given to an August 2019 move in.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Pets considered. Pet rent will apply.



(RLNE5076369)