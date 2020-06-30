1133 N 92nd Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e578a33066 ---- Light filled townhome! It is a corner unit. The entry floor has the garage. Middle floor boasts an open floor plan a kitchen bar. 1/2 bath is located on the main floor as well as the viewing deck. Top floor has vaulted ceilings and skylights. Master with walk in closet and second bedroom are located on this floor. The one car garage has storage as well. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent upon lease signing (option available.) Tenant criteria can be found on our website rentseattle.com - Shchedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e578a33066 - Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Brand New Carpets Completely Repainted Corner Unit Fenced In Yard Full Sized Washer And Dryer One Car Garage