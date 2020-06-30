All apartments in Seattle
1133 N 92nd Street

1133 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e578a33066 ---- Light filled townhome! It is a corner unit. The entry floor has the garage. Middle floor boasts an open floor plan a kitchen bar. 1/2 bath is located on the main floor as well as the viewing deck. Top floor has vaulted ceilings and skylights. Master with walk in closet and second bedroom are located on this floor. The one car garage has storage as well. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent upon lease signing (option available.) Tenant criteria can be found on our website rentseattle.com - Shchedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/e578a33066 - Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Brand New Carpets Completely Repainted Corner Unit Fenced In Yard Full Sized Washer And Dryer One Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 N 92nd Street have any available units?
1133 N 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 N 92nd Street have?
Some of 1133 N 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 N 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 N 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 N 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 N 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1133 N 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 N 92nd Street offers parking.
Does 1133 N 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 N 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 N 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 1133 N 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 N 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 N 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 N 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 N 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

