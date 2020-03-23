10815 44th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 11/15/19 West Seattle Spacious 2+2 only 7 minutes from town - Property Id: 169150



Beautiful property by the Puget Sound only 15 min from Alki Beach. Inside recently remodeled with a new kitchen, two new bathrooms, new paint and new flooring. This unit is completely furnished, equipped kitchen for your convenience. Plenty of parking. Utilities are paid separate. Available November 15th. We are accepting six to one year lease with option to extend.

Property Id 169150



No Pets Allowed



