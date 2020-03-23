All apartments in Seattle
10815 44th Ave SW

10815 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10815 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Fauntleroy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 11/15/19 West Seattle Spacious 2+2 only 7 minutes from town - Property Id: 169150

Beautiful property by the Puget Sound only 15 min from Alki Beach. Inside recently remodeled with a new kitchen, two new bathrooms, new paint and new flooring. This unit is completely furnished, equipped kitchen for your convenience. Plenty of parking. Utilities are paid separate. Available November 15th. We are accepting six to one year lease with option to extend.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169150p
Property Id 169150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 44th Ave SW have any available units?
10815 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10815 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 10815 44th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10815 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 10815 44th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10815 44th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 10815 44th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 10815 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10815 44th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 44th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10815 44th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10815 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10815 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10815 44th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

