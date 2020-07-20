All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

10761 Burke Ave N

10761 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10761 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Loft style condo secluded with a greenbelt, 4 balconies and pool! - Come experience privacy with this spacious loft style condominium and four balconies tucked against a greenbelt!

This large floorpan has a full kitchen with eating space and large living room downstairs. Two available balconies off of the main level will provide plenty of serenity. Upstairs there is a full bath, plus sized traditional room and a large loft area with its own closet which is labeled as the second bedroom. Both spaces have large balconies as well. The complex has a very nice pool to relax and enjoy as well. Can be left furnished or we can remove pieces of furniture as you wish.

- Designated parking space included in the rental price
- Fireplace/wood stove style
- Ample free guest parking
- This unit backs up to a green belt!
- Tenant(s) will only be responsible for electricity.
(Water, Sewer, garbage are covered by the owner)

Application fee: $42 non-refundable per applicant 18 years or older.
Pets case by case
No smoking

Refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fee(s)
Rent: $1975/month

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425, text ensures fastest response. Email randy@northpacificproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10761 Burke Ave N have any available units?
10761 Burke Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10761 Burke Ave N have?
Some of 10761 Burke Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10761 Burke Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10761 Burke Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10761 Burke Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10761 Burke Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10761 Burke Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10761 Burke Ave N offers parking.
Does 10761 Burke Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10761 Burke Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10761 Burke Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 10761 Burke Ave N has a pool.
Does 10761 Burke Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10761 Burke Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10761 Burke Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10761 Burke Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
