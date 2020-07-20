10761 Burke Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Loft style condo secluded with a greenbelt, 4 balconies and pool! - Come experience privacy with this spacious loft style condominium and four balconies tucked against a greenbelt!



This large floorpan has a full kitchen with eating space and large living room downstairs. Two available balconies off of the main level will provide plenty of serenity. Upstairs there is a full bath, plus sized traditional room and a large loft area with its own closet which is labeled as the second bedroom. Both spaces have large balconies as well. The complex has a very nice pool to relax and enjoy as well. Can be left furnished or we can remove pieces of furniture as you wish.



- Designated parking space included in the rental price

- Fireplace/wood stove style

- Ample free guest parking

- This unit backs up to a green belt!

- Tenant(s) will only be responsible for electricity.

(Water, Sewer, garbage are covered by the owner)



Application fee: $42 non-refundable per applicant 18 years or older.

Pets case by case

No smoking



Refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fee(s)

Rent: $1975/month



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425, text ensures fastest response. Email randy@northpacificproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4780359)