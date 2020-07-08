All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

10545 Interlake Ave N A

10545 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10545 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 05/15/20 EV owner's dream rental - Property Id: 267579

Own an Electric Vehicle (EV)? Dying to buy an EV but charging one at your current place would be a nightmare? Look no further. This house has solar panels that cover 100% electricity usage (incl ~12k mi EV charging per year), there's an EV charger in the garage, and EV owners get free utilities, including electricity! Don't worry about free EV charging at work because you can charge at home for free!

EV charger note: the charger is a Tesla wall connector capable of supplying up to 11.5 kW to an EV (60A breaker). A Tesla to J1772 adapter is available from the owner for a $200 refundable deposit

Utilities are $120/month, but, if you own an EV at move in, or if you buy one while living here, the full $120/month utility fee will be waived as long as you own the EV. Yes, this is backwards. Most landlords would make you pay extra to charge your EV but here you get a discount!

Virtual tours available by FaceTime or Skype

W/D in garage & tankless hot water heater. Forced hot air w/ A/C.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267579
Property Id 267579

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5731158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have any available units?
10545 Interlake Ave N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have?
Some of 10545 Interlake Ave N A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10545 Interlake Ave N A currently offering any rent specials?
10545 Interlake Ave N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10545 Interlake Ave N A pet-friendly?
No, 10545 Interlake Ave N A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A offer parking?
Yes, 10545 Interlake Ave N A offers parking.
Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10545 Interlake Ave N A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have a pool?
No, 10545 Interlake Ave N A does not have a pool.
Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have accessible units?
No, 10545 Interlake Ave N A does not have accessible units.
Does 10545 Interlake Ave N A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10545 Interlake Ave N A has units with dishwashers.

