10545 Interlake Ave N A

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit A Available 05/15/20



Own an Electric Vehicle (EV)? Dying to buy an EV but charging one at your current place would be a nightmare? Look no further. This house has solar panels that cover 100% electricity usage (incl ~12k mi EV charging per year), there's an EV charger in the garage, and EV owners get free utilities, including electricity! Don't worry about free EV charging at work because you can charge at home for free!



EV charger note: the charger is a Tesla wall connector capable of supplying up to 11.5 kW to an EV (60A breaker). A Tesla to J1772 adapter is available from the owner for a $200 refundable deposit



Utilities are $120/month, but, if you own an EV at move in, or if you buy one while living here, the full $120/month utility fee will be waived as long as you own the EV. Yes, this is backwards. Most landlords would make you pay extra to charge your EV but here you get a discount!



Virtual tours available by FaceTime or Skype



W/D in garage & tankless hot water heater. Forced hot air w/ A/C.

No Pets Allowed



