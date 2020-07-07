102 Northeast 92nd Street

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Rustic, 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the casual neighborhood of Maple Leaf in Seattle.
The classic, UNFURNISHED interior features a carpeted living room and hallway, hardwood and tile floors, a wooden shed-style ceiling for the living room as well as a fireplace. The horseshoe kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine wood cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are great for getting a restful sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding textured glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, a furnace is provided.
The colorful exterior features a lawn, backyard, patio, and a small shed - perfect spot for outdoor activities with family. A single-car attached garage, with a 4-car driveway parking, is available. The community has access to parks, public transportation, and a shopping center. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, electricity, and internet.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L9DLiGbUwW3
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Licton Springs Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, and Mineral Springs Park.
Bus lines:
40 - 0.0 mile
345 - 0.0 mile
346 - 0.0 mile
26 - 0.0 mile
(RLNE5401888)