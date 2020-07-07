102 Northeast 92nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Rustic, 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the casual neighborhood of Maple Leaf in Seattle.



The classic, UNFURNISHED interior features a carpeted living room and hallway, hardwood and tile floors, a wooden shed-style ceiling for the living room as well as a fireplace. The horseshoe kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine wood cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are great for getting a restful sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding textured glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, a furnace is provided.



The colorful exterior features a lawn, backyard, patio, and a small shed - perfect spot for outdoor activities with family. A single-car attached garage, with a 4-car driveway parking, is available. The community has access to parks, public transportation, and a shopping center. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, electricity, and internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L9DLiGbUwW3



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Licton Springs Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, and Mineral Springs Park.



Bus lines:

40 - 0.0 mile

345 - 0.0 mile

346 - 0.0 mile

26 - 0.0 mile



(RLNE5401888)