Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

102 Northeast 92nd Street

102 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Rustic, 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the casual neighborhood of Maple Leaf in Seattle.

The classic, UNFURNISHED interior features a carpeted living room and hallway, hardwood and tile floors, a wooden shed-style ceiling for the living room as well as a fireplace. The horseshoe kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine wood cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are great for getting a restful sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding textured glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, a furnace is provided.

The colorful exterior features a lawn, backyard, patio, and a small shed - perfect spot for outdoor activities with family. A single-car attached garage, with a 4-car driveway parking, is available. The community has access to parks, public transportation, and a shopping center. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, electricity, and internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L9DLiGbUwW3

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Licton Springs Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, and Mineral Springs Park.

Bus lines:
40 - 0.0 mile
345 - 0.0 mile
346 - 0.0 mile
26 - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5401888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

