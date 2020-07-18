2321 Red Tide Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo close to the bay! Hardwood floors! Gorgeous newer kitchen! Newer gas tankless hotwater heater! 2 decks and fenced back yard! A must see! 3 rd bedroom has no closet . Available August 1,2020 . Fenced back yard .