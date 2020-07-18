All apartments in Virginia Beach
2321 Red Tide Road

Location

2321 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo close to the bay! Hardwood floors! Gorgeous newer kitchen! Newer gas tankless hotwater heater! 2 decks and fenced back yard! A must see! 3 rd bedroom has no closet . Available August 1,2020 . Fenced back yard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Red Tide Road have any available units?
2321 Red Tide Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Red Tide Road have?
Some of 2321 Red Tide Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Red Tide Road currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Red Tide Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Red Tide Road pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Red Tide Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2321 Red Tide Road offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Red Tide Road offers parking.
Does 2321 Red Tide Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 Red Tide Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Red Tide Road have a pool?
No, 2321 Red Tide Road does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Red Tide Road have accessible units?
No, 2321 Red Tide Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Red Tide Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Red Tide Road has units with dishwashers.
