Virginia Beach, VA
2305 Beach Haven Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:34 AM

2305 Beach Haven Road

2305 Beach Haven Dr · (757) 464-2121
Location

2305 Beach Haven Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO,BRIGHT & OPEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER W/ 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, JACUZZI TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER WITHIN SECONDS OF BEACH, POOL AND CLUBHOUSE . 2ND FLOOR! WASHER AND DRYER,GAS FIREPLACE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Beach Haven Road have any available units?
2305 Beach Haven Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Beach Haven Road have?
Some of 2305 Beach Haven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Beach Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Beach Haven Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Beach Haven Road pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Beach Haven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2305 Beach Haven Road offer parking?
No, 2305 Beach Haven Road does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Beach Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Beach Haven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Beach Haven Road have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Beach Haven Road has a pool.
Does 2305 Beach Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 2305 Beach Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Beach Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Beach Haven Road has units with dishwashers.
