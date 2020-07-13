All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Preston Trails

6617 Bickford Lane · (224) 223-1632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 2

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 2

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
playground
trash valet
Welcome Home. Come home to Preston Trails Apartments & Townhomes and be greeted by immaculately landscaped grounds and top-notch amenities. Invite friends over for a cookout in our new picnic area or simply unwind by the pool. Don't forget your pets! Your furry friends of any size are welcome and they will love our Bark Park.Receive double the value with our two convenient locations that are centrally located close to I-664, I64, shopping, restaurants and military bases. Because of our unbeatable location, you are guaranteed to find something fun going on in Chesapeake, Portsmouth or Downtown Norfolk!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Trails have any available units?
Preston Trails has 21 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Trails have?
Some of Preston Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Trails is pet friendly.
Does Preston Trails offer parking?
Yes, Preston Trails offers parking.
Does Preston Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preston Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Trails have a pool?
Yes, Preston Trails has a pool.
Does Preston Trails have accessible units?
No, Preston Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Trails has units with dishwashers.
