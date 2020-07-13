Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments hot tub internet access playground trash valet

Welcome Home. Come home to Preston Trails Apartments & Townhomes and be greeted by immaculately landscaped grounds and top-notch amenities. Invite friends over for a cookout in our new picnic area or simply unwind by the pool. Don't forget your pets! Your furry friends of any size are welcome and they will love our Bark Park.Receive double the value with our two convenient locations that are centrally located close to I-664, I64, shopping, restaurants and military bases. Because of our unbeatable location, you are guaranteed to find something fun going on in Chesapeake, Portsmouth or Downtown Norfolk!