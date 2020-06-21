1906 Andrews Boulevard

Amenities

AFFORDABLE & IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME CONVENIENT TO ALL INTERSTATES & TUNNELS. KITCHEN HAS STOVE & REFRIGERATOR. WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UPS. HUGE PANTRY. WARM GAS HEAT & WINDOW UNITS FOR THE SUMMER TIME. FENCED BACK YARD - YOUR PET IS WELCOME. STORAGE SHED. CALL FOR YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT TODAY.