Chesapeake, VA
1508 Harlequin Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 AM

1508 Harlequin Court

1508 Harlequin Court
Location

1508 Harlequin Court, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Jolliff Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice ranch on quiet cul-de-sac. Very private sought after neighborhood. Chittum Elementary School district! Great floor plan, family rm, living rm, dining rm, eat-in kitchen, screened in porch, side loading 2 car garage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Harlequin Court have any available units?
1508 Harlequin Court has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Harlequin Court have?
Some of 1508 Harlequin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Harlequin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Harlequin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Harlequin Court pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Harlequin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1508 Harlequin Court offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Harlequin Court does offer parking.
Does 1508 Harlequin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Harlequin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Harlequin Court have a pool?
No, 1508 Harlequin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Harlequin Court have accessible units?
No, 1508 Harlequin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Harlequin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Harlequin Court has units with dishwashers.
