1716 South Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Douglas Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Virginia Gardens.
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
bike storage
parking
In Arlington Virginia, Virginia Gardens Apartments combines the convenience of an affordable suburban community with easy access to the entire Arlington area. Dining, entertainment and shopping are just minutes away at Pentagon City Mall and Washington DC. Spacious and unique one and two bedroom floor plans are available with great features such as wall to wall carpet and spacious rooms.
Virginia Gardens Apartments offers a convenient residential setting to complement an active life. Come home to quality and affordable Arlington apartment living!
An AHC Inc. Apartment Community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750 based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Virginia Gardens have any available units?
Virginia Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Virginia Gardens have?
Some of Virginia Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Virginia Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Virginia Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.