Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse guest parking lobby pool table

The Gramercy offers starchitect-designed, luxury apartments where Crystal City, Pentagon City, and downtown Washington DC converge. Choose from 131 layouts across 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 561 to 2085 square feet. There's even a penthouse. The community is pet-friendly and welcomes both cats and dogs. The style is so distinctive, and the amenities are so appealing, you might just find yourself taking selfies on your first visit!