Arlington, VA
The Park at Arlington Ridge
The Park at Arlington Ridge

1800 26th St S · (703) 997-1754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by 07/31/2020 $1250 off!!
Arlington
Long Branch Creek
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The Park at Arlington Ridge I is located at 1800 South 26th Street, Arlington, VA and is managed by Gates Hudson a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Park at Arlington Ridge I offers one to Two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 640 to 972 sq. ft. Amenities include Stacked Washer/Dryer In All Units, Dual-Pane Glass, Microwave Ovens In All Units, Controlled Access, Business Center and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs and is located in the 22206 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Reservation fee: $100 (goes to rent)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cat: $35Dog: $60
restrictions: Breed restrictions and Weight restrictions: Total combined weight of up to 50 lbs
Dogs
rent: $60
restrictions: Max Weight 50lbs
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Arlington Ridge have any available units?
The Park at Arlington Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Arlington Ridge have?
Some of The Park at Arlington Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Arlington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Arlington Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 07/31/2020 $1250 off!!
Is The Park at Arlington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Arlington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge offers parking.
Does The Park at Arlington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Arlington Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge has a pool.
Does The Park at Arlington Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Park at Arlington Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Arlington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge has units with dishwashers.
