936 MCKINLEY ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Located in a well-established neighborhood, one mile to EFC Metro (Orange and Silver line) and near bike trail, shopping. Walk to school, park. Features 3 large living spaces, 2 kitchens, a spacious master bedroom and bathroom, many skylights through the house, ideal for anyone seeking natural sunlight. Newly installed vinyl floor in kitchen, sitting room and family room. The private backyard patio surrounded by trees and plants, is a great space for gathering with friends and families. Freestanding carport and long driveway for possible 4 cars parking plus free on street parking. Easy commute to other VA or DC regions!Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check for the application, applicants need to have a credit score 650 or more.