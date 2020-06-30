All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 936 MCKINLEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
936 MCKINLEY ROAD
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

936 MCKINLEY ROAD

936 North Mckinley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

936 North Mckinley Road, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located in a well-established neighborhood, one mile to EFC Metro (Orange and Silver line) and near bike trail, shopping. Walk to school, park. Features 3 large living spaces, 2 kitchens, a spacious master bedroom and bathroom, many skylights through the house, ideal for anyone seeking natural sunlight. Newly installed vinyl floor in kitchen, sitting room and family room. The private backyard patio surrounded by trees and plants, is a great space for gathering with friends and families. Freestanding carport and long driveway for possible 4 cars parking plus free on street parking. Easy commute to other VA or DC regions!Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check for the application, applicants need to have a credit score 650 or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have any available units?
936 MCKINLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 936 MCKINLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
936 MCKINLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 MCKINLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 MCKINLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 MCKINLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University