All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 910 12th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
910 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

910 12th Street South

910 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 beds?3 baths,3,000 sqft. No Pet. No Smoking.
$3,000 /mo + utilities with off season to late May rental, furnished.
$2765/week From mid September - mid May. Furnished.
$3850/week From June - August. Furnished.

Grab this spectacular upscale rental home at the Beach.
Awesome upscale 3000 sq ft. home in great beach location: 4 bedrooms and 3 bath spacious home with several living areas. CALL info for information and application!
$3000/month + Utilities: seasonal 6 month minimum lease up to mid-May.

On-site Off-street private parking available. Street parking also available with longer term seasonal rental. Quick Walk to the beach. Well maintained upscale beach home. Within walking distance to the new VIBE Creative District.

NEAR OCEANA, DAM NECK, PENDLETON, FORT STORY, LITTLE CREEK, NORFOLK AND PORTSMOUTH BASES. Easy work commute and quick walk to the beach! Surf, Sun & Fun all year long! Live at the beach in a luxury EXECUTIVE BEACH HOME and ENJOY your time at the beach every day of the year! This great NEWER home is a 3 block walk to the beach and boardwalk and is near highway access, military bases, shopping, entertainment and more. Lots of windows for natural lighting. FIREPLACE, tall ceilings, GOURMET kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, JETTED TUB. Walk in Closet. Full size WASHER & DRYER on bedroom level. Tile, hardwood and carpeted floors. Tiled bathrooms. Energy efficient appliances & windows. Window treatments included.

LUXURY WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL HOME. Max of 4 occupants/$3000 mo + utilities. No pets. No smoking. Minimum 6 month rental. Deposit required. Call for information and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 12th Street South have any available units?
910 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 12th Street South have?
Some of 910 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
910 12th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 910 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 910 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 910 12th Street South does offer parking.
Does 910 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 910 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 910 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 910 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 910 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University