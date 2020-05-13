908 S HIGHLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stellar locale in the heart of the vibrant Columbia Pike corridor. Surrounded by myriad of restaurants, shopping, iconic Arlington Cinema Draft house, and public transportation. Only 2 miles to Pentagon City Metro station and just over 2 miles to The Pentagon. Walks Core of 93. Bike Score of 89!Laminate floors, fresh paint, off street parking and a fenced back yard with shed make this two bedroom 3 level duplex in Arlington one you will enjoy. Living room with good light from two windows with slatted blinds, dining room with laminate flooring and space for table and chairs for entertaining. The kitchen with gas stove and microwave has entry door to fenced back yard with nice patio area by door.Full finished basement with washer/dryer,extra freezer, and tons of storage space.