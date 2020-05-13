All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

908 S HIGHLAND STREET

908 South Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 South Highland Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stellar locale in the heart of the vibrant Columbia Pike corridor. Surrounded by myriad of restaurants, shopping, iconic Arlington Cinema Draft house, and public transportation. Only 2 miles to Pentagon City Metro station and just over 2 miles to The Pentagon. Walks Core of 93. Bike Score of 89!Laminate floors, fresh paint, off street parking and a fenced back yard with shed make this two bedroom 3 level duplex in Arlington one you will enjoy. Living room with good light from two windows with slatted blinds, dining room with laminate flooring and space for table and chairs for entertaining. The kitchen with gas stove and microwave has entry door to fenced back yard with nice patio area by door.Full finished basement with washer/dryer,extra freezer, and tons of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have any available units?
908 S HIGHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have?
Some of 908 S HIGHLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S HIGHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 S HIGHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S HIGHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S HIGHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S HIGHLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
