seat pleasant
212 Apartments for rent in Seat Pleasant, MD📍
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.
1 Unit Available
7104 MAHOGANY DRIVE
7104 Mahogany Drive, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1202 sqft
Shows well and move in ready. Will consider rent to own also. Rent does not include utilities. No pet, no smokers. Two month security deposit. Application and credit pull required.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
5426 BASS PLACE SE
5426 Bass Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1102 sqft
Tours /Appts are available this(6/13-6/14) Sat and Sun 12:30pm-2pm Gorgeous 3 Level is a fully renovated, semi-detached home features, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.
Fairmount Heights
1 Unit Available
5524 K STREET
5524 K Street, Fairmount Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home, tucked away minutes from the nation's Capital.
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
15 55TH STREET SE
15 55th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1759 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This three bedroom, one bath and half unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail.
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1633 sqft
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.
1 Unit Available
419 MILFAN DRIVE
419 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Move in Ready. 5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Finished walk out basement. Off street parking. Large backyard. Two block from Addison Rd Metro!! Owner/Agent
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
221 57TH PL NE
221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months.
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
East Riverdale
5 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seat Pleasant rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Seat Pleasant area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seat Pleasant from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
