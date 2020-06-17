Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

904 N Buchanan Court Overview/Highlights:

• Newly constructed beautifully designed 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom luxury home with finishes only found in custom homes;

• End townhome with plenty of natural light;

• 1st Level: 2 car garage with office/den/entertainment area on the 1st level;

• 2nd Level: Large open kitchen, living room, and dining area with 1/2 bath;

• Linear island kitchens with contemporary custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, and premium GE Slate appliances. Custom entertainment center and 2nd floor balcony;

• Bedroom Levels: Large bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, private bathrooms in each bedroom with high end finishes (large format ceramic dal-tile; frame less glass shower doors; with custom vanity with quartz top);

• Rooftop Terrace: You own private/large rooftop terrace;

• Washer and Dryer on each bedroom level (2 sets for the home);

• Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and living areas with hardwood floors throughout the home;

• USB charging receptacles throughout the entire home.

The Crossing at Ballston is located in Arlingotn VA. The property is situated at the corner of N. Buchanan Street and 9th Street N, adjacent to The Bluemont Park and Junction Trail, just west of the Ballston-MU metro station. The Crossing brings you luxury, convenience, and elegance tucked away in a quiet residential enclave less than a 5 minute walk to the intersection of N. Glebe Rd. and Fairfax Drive.



The newly constructed homes have a contemporary vibe with finishes only found in custom built homes. The homes have plenty of nature light, and are very spacious 4 bedrooms (w/ Den), 4 1/2 baths, some with balconies, and all with wonderful rooftop terraces. Each bedroom has its own private bath; huge walk-in closet; and its own washer/dryer (separate washer/dryer on each floor).



Other features include: Walk to Ballston Metro; 2 Car Garage; Hardwood Floors throughout; Ceiling Fans in All Rooms; Large Den/Office and Built-in Entertainment Center.



Give us a call today to schedule your private property tour and to learn more about how we can help you in your housing needs!



Sorry, no pets...