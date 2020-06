862 N FREDERICK STREET

Amenities

3 BEDROOM / 1 BATH HOUSE LOCATED JUST 9 BLOCKS TO THE BALLSTON METRO AND ONLY 1 BLOCK TO RESTAURANTS, SAFEWAY & SEVEN ELEVEN. PETS OK. AVAILABLE NOW, SEPTEMBER 1 OR AS SOON AS YOU WANT TO MOVE IN. CALL LARRY AT (703) 201-4400 CELL. THIS HOME IS JUST OFF WILSON BLVD. ON A QUIET STREET. JUST MINUTES TO EVERYTHING IN ARLINGTON AND A SHORT DRIVE OR SUBWAY RIDE TO DOWNTOWN D.C. OR TYSON'S CORNER. WALK TO BALLSTON METRO, BALLSTON QUARTER MALL, DOZENS OF RESTAURANTS AND BARS. CLOSE TO BIKE PATHS AND PARKS. HOUSE IS OLDER BUT IN NICE SHAPE. 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH ON MAIN LEVEL AND ONE LARGE BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING. KITCHEN WAS UPGRADED A FEW YEARS AGO WITH A NEW COUNTER TOP, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE. BATH HAS NEW VANITY AND TOILET. WASHER AND DRYER ARE ALSO NEWER MODELS. HOUSE WAS REPAINTED RECENTLY. NICE SIZE YARD THAT IS FENCED IN BACK. PLEASE CALL LARRY AT (703) 201-4400- CELL TO ARRANGE A TIME TO SEE THE HOME.. GROUPS ACCEPTED. MONTH TO MONTH OPTION ON LEASE. I MAY CONSIDER A SHORTER OR LONGER RENTAL PERIOD. THIS IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE LEAST EXPENSIVE RENTAL HOMES THAT IS WALK TO METRO IN ARLINGTON.