851 S HARRISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FOR RENT **LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming duplex is located on a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to bus lines. Close to major commuter routes. Less than 10 miles from Washington D.C. Less than 5 miles from Pentagon and Ballston. Close to shopping, community parks, and bike paths. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite kitchen countertop. Newer appliances. Master bedroom with walkout to private deck. Screened-in patio on the main level. Fenced-in backyard with shed. Large paved driveway with carport. Freshly painted. Tenant must get renter's insurance. Utilities not included. Small dogs allowed - size/weight restrictions. Cats allowed.