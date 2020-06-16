All apartments in Arlington
851 S HARRISON STREET
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

851 S HARRISON STREET

851 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

851 South Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FOR RENT **LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming duplex is located on a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to bus lines. Close to major commuter routes. Less than 10 miles from Washington D.C. Less than 5 miles from Pentagon and Ballston. Close to shopping, community parks, and bike paths. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite kitchen countertop. Newer appliances. Master bedroom with walkout to private deck. Screened-in patio on the main level. Fenced-in backyard with shed. Large paved driveway with carport. Freshly painted. Tenant must get renter's insurance. Utilities not included. Small dogs allowed - size/weight restrictions. Cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 S HARRISON STREET have any available units?
851 S HARRISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 S HARRISON STREET have?
Some of 851 S HARRISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 S HARRISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
851 S HARRISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 S HARRISON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 S HARRISON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 851 S HARRISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 851 S HARRISON STREET offers parking.
Does 851 S HARRISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 S HARRISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 S HARRISON STREET have a pool?
No, 851 S HARRISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 851 S HARRISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 851 S HARRISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 851 S HARRISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 S HARRISON STREET has units with dishwashers.
