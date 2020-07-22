All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

849 12th Street South

849 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

849 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool table
This is one of the largest units offered by Dwell Vienna Metro.
**walk two blocks to the Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station orange line to reach downtown Washington, DC in minutes.

** Dont wait at the traffic light to get onto the expressway. 2 min to I-495 and I-66 exit. 5 min from Mosaic district by car.

** stainless steel Energy Star appliances, wood-style floors, granite countertops, and sophisticated condo-quality finish

** lounge with billiards table, executive conference room, and update fitness center

** Amazon Hub.

Our lease term with Dwell Vienna metro apartment ends in Sep 2020. We would be moving into our new home and would like to transfer the apartment contract to someone who could take advantage of this beautiful luxury apartment. According to the lease contract, the interested party would be first added to our current lease followed by the removal of the current leaseholders (us) from the contract. The new leaseholders will then be responsible for the apartment. Dwell Vienna allows the new renters to extend the current lease beyond Sep 2020. Renters would have to undergo the same screening process as one would if taking over a new lease.
**The renters do not have to pay any security deposit **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 12th Street South have any available units?
849 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 12th Street South have?
Some of 849 12th Street South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
849 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 849 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 849 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 849 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 849 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 849 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 849 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 849 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 849 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
